KCG Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Baker Hughes Incorporated (BHI)

KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) by 173.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,847 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,378 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,870 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.2% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,304 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the third quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,959 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 10,664 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) traded up 1.33% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.21. 1,092,075 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $27.18 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.87. Baker Hughes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $68.59.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.29. The company earned $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 30.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes Incorporated will post ($1.76) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “KCG Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Baker Hughes Incorporated (BHI)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/kcg-holdings-inc-increases-stake-in-baker-hughes-incorporated-bhi/1148393.html.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Baker Hughes to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut Baker Hughes from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.99.

In other news, VP Belgacem Chariag sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $871,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,453.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.84 per share, with a total value of $5,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Incorporated is engaged in the oilfield services industry. The Company is a supplier of oilfield services, products, technology and systems used in the oil and natural gas industry around the world. The Company also provides industrial products and services for other businesses, including downstream chemicals, and process and pipeline services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.