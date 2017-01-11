KCG Holdings Inc. Has $3,440,000 Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

KCG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 187.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,302 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,416.4% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bellwether Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) traded down 5.00% on Wednesday, reaching $136.49. 3,556,223 shares of the company were exchanged. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.12 and a 12-month high of $175.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.56 and its 200 day moving average is $125.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 83.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The business earned $799 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.07 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $4.64 EPS for the current year.

ALXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Brean Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup Inc. upped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.85.

In other news, EVP John B. Moriarty sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $123,828.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,968.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard Bell sold 37,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $5,238,560.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,898,595.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. The Company operates through innovation, development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products segment. The Company’s marketed products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa).

