KB Home (KBH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KBH. MKM Partners set a $13.00 price target on shares of KB Home and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) traded up 2.431% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.645. 2,955,016 shares of the company traded hands. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.411 and a beta of 2.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in KB Home by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,520,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,344,000 after buying an additional 79,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in KB Home by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,104,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after buying an additional 108,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 43.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 544,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 49,848 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in KB Home by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home is a homebuilding company in the United States. The Company constructs and sells a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes and condominiums. Its segments include the West Coast, Southwest, Central and Southeast homebuilding segments, and financial services segment.

