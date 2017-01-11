Kansas City Southern’s (KSU) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

KSU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kansas City Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup Inc. lowered Kansas City Southern to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an accumulate rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered Kansas City Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.47.

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) traded up 0.50% on Tuesday, reaching $81.69. The company had a trading volume of 887,033 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.30 and its 200 day moving average is $90.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.90. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $62.20 and a 12 month high of $100.69.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $605 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.30 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post $4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 29.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 30.0% in the second quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 494.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 123.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 57.8% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a transportation holding company with domestic and international rail operations in North America that are focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico. The Company controls and owns The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR), a United States Class I railroad that serves a 10-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri and several key ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

