Kadmon Holdings Inc (KDMN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KDMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KDMN. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon Holdings in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Kadmon Holdings in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon Holdings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Shares of Kadmon Holdings (NASDAQ:KDMN) opened at 5.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95. The company’s market capitalization is $226.29 million. Kadmon Holdings has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

Kadmon Holdings (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $3.83. The firm earned $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings will post ($10.63) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Kadmon Holdings during the third quarter worth about $1,529,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Kadmon Holdings during the third quarter worth about $7,312,000. Omega Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadmon Holdings during the third quarter worth about $679,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon Holdings during the third quarter worth about $56,679,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadmon Holdings during the third quarter worth about $102,000.

