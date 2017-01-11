Kadant Inc (KAI) Director William P. Tully Sells 2,500 Shares

Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) Director William P. Tully sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $151,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) opened at 61.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $669.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.56. Kadant Inc has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $64.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

KAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on Kadant in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research set a $75.00 price objective on Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Kadant by 64.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 846,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,627,000 after buying an additional 332,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kadant by 26.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 434,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,373,000 after buying an additional 90,883 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the second quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kadant by 144.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 38,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Kadant by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after buying an additional 37,485 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc is a supplier of equipment used in process industries. The process industries, including papermaking, paper recycling and oriented strand board (OSB), an engineered wood panel product used primarily in home construction. In addition, the Company manufactures granules made from papermaking byproducts.

