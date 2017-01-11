Just Eat PLC (JE) PT Raised to GBX 650 at Berenberg Bank

Just Eat PLC (LON:JE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 620 ($7.54) to GBX 650 ($7.90) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JE. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat PLC in a research note on Wednesday. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 734 ($8.93) price objective on shares of Just Eat PLC in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 630 ($7.66) price objective on shares of Just Eat PLC in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat PLC in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lifted their price objective on shares of Just Eat PLC from GBX 760 ($9.24) to GBX 880 ($10.70) and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 653.40 ($7.95).

Just Eat PLC (LON:JE) opened at 539.80 on Wednesday. Just Eat PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 319.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 623.50. The stock’s market cap is GBX 3.64 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 578.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 539.41.

In other Just Eat PLC news, insider John Hughes sold 235,000 shares of Just Eat PLC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 572 ($6.96), for a total transaction of £1,344,200 ($1,634,683.21).

About Just Eat PLC

JUST EAT plc is a United Kingdom-based operator of digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The Company’s segments include United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, Established Markets and Developing Markets. The Established Markets segment includes Canada, Denmark, France Ireland, Norway and Switzerland.

