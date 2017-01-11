JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5,347,000 Stake in Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (CEL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cellcom Israel were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cellcom Israel by 22.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 154,525 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cellcom Israel by 19,411.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 29,117 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellcom Israel during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cellcom Israel by 4.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) traded down 3.04% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,059 shares. Cellcom Israel, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $963.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.05.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Cellcom Israel had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Cellcom Israel, Ltd. will post $1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. is a provider of cellular communications services. The Company offers a range of cellular services through its second-generation (2G), third-generation (3G) and fourth-generation (4G) cellular networks. These services include basic and advanced cellular telephone services, text and multimedia messaging services, and advanced cellular content and data services.

