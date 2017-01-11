Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 76.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,673 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 19.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $2,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) traded up 0.18% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.04. 180,379 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.57 and its 200-day moving average is $105.89. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $142.73.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.57. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post $8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Jones Lang LaSalle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Jones Lang LaSalle’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC” was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/jones-lang-lasalle-incorporated-jll-shares-sold-by-sg-americas-securities-llc/1148856.html.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a financial and professional services firm specializing in real estate. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and LaSalle. JLL provides real estate services (RES) through three business segments: the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.