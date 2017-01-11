Joie A. Gregor Sells 3,300 Shares of ConAgra Foods Inc. (CAG) Stock

ConAgra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Director Joie A. Gregor sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $128,733.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ConAgra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG) opened at 38.29 on Wednesday. ConAgra Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73.

ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. ConAgra Foods had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company earned $2.09 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. ConAgra Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ConAgra Foods Inc. will post $1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. ConAgra Foods’s payout ratio is 69.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConAgra Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of ConAgra Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. boosted their price target on shares of ConAgra Foods from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of ConAgra Foods in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of ConAgra Foods in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConAgra Foods during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of ConAgra Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of ConAgra Foods by 18.8% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConAgra Foods during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of ConAgra Foods by 71.7% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

ConAgra Foods Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc, operates as a packaged food company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods. The Company sells branded and customized food products, as well as commercially branded foods. It also supplies vegetable, spice and grain products to a range of restaurants, foodservice operators and commercial customers.

