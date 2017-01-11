Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,233.91 ($39.33).
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JMAT shares. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey PLC in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Numis Securities Ltd raised their price objective on Johnson Matthey PLC from GBX 3,394 ($41.27) to GBX 3,711 ($45.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($41.35) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey PLC in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($44.39) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey PLC in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price objective on Johnson Matthey PLC from GBX 3,000 ($36.48) to GBX 3,200 ($38.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) traded up 0.53% on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3210.00. The company had a trading volume of 338,859 shares. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,215.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,568.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,136.00 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,220.28. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 6.16 billion.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a GBX 20.50 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th.
In related news, insider Chris Mottershead purchased 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,049 ($37.08) per share, with a total value of £14,970.59 ($18,205.75). Also, insider Anna Manz purchased 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,181 ($38.68) per share, for a total transaction of £69,473.04 ($84,486.25).
Johnson Matthey PLC Company Profile
