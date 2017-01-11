Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Given a $52.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $52.00 price objective on Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. RBC Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International PLC in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International PLC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an outperform rating on shares of Johnson Controls International PLC in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a buy rating on shares of Johnson Controls International PLC in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International PLC in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International PLC currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) traded up 0.92% on Tuesday, reaching $44.01. 10,545,124 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $41.18 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.03. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $28.94 and a one year high of $48.97.

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. The firm earned $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Johnson Controls International PLC had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post $2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Johnson Controls International PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -208.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC during the second quarter worth about $222,000. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC by 11.5% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC by 84.4% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC by 6.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International PLC Company Profile

Johnson Controls, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides products, services and solutions to optimize energy and operational efficiencies of buildings; lead-acid automotive batteries and advanced batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles, and seating and interior systems for automobiles. The Company operates in two segments: Building Efficiency and Power Solutions.

