Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA – (JRONY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA – (NASDAQ:JRONY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA – (NASDAQ:JRONY) remained flat at $33.56 during trading on Tuesday. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA – has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $36.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.07.

About Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA –

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is a Portugal-based company engaged in the food retail sector. The Company’s activities are divided into three business segments: Portugal Retail, which comprises operation of Pingo Doce supermarkets; Portugal Cash & Carry, which includes the wholesale business unit Recheio, and Poland Retail, which operates a network of supermarkets under the Biedronka brand name.

