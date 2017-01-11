Jefferies Group Comments on Advaxis, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) – Jefferies Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Advaxis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Amin forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADXS. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price target on Advaxis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Advaxis in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Advaxis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) traded up 6.30% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,797 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The firm’s market cap is $351.16 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Advaxis by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 436,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advaxis by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Advaxis by 11.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advaxis by 115.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Advaxis by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the period. 58.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Advaxis news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 5,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $40,682.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,567.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory T. Mayes sold 19,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $157,703.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company’s immunotherapies are based on a platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes (Lm or Listeria) bioengineered to secrete antigen/adjuvant fusion proteins. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies.

