Jefferies Group Analysts Give Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (FRAN) a $17.00 Price Target

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) has been assigned a $17.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.96% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Francesca’s Holdings Corporation from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush set a $20.00 price target on shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.
Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) traded down 3.18% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.28. 603,113 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. Francesca’s Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.94.
Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm earned $119.50 million during the quarter. Francesca’s Holdings Corporation had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 8.84%. Francesca’s Holdings Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Francesca’s Holdings Corporation will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Francesca’s Holdings Corporation during the third quarter valued at $119,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Francesca’s Holdings Corporation by 99.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Francesca’s Holdings Corporation during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Francesca’s Holdings Corporation during the third quarter valued at $160,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Francesca’s Holdings Corporation
Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is a holding company, which conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries. The Company is a specialty retailer that operates a nationwide-chain of boutiques. It is engaged in the operation of boutiques and its direct-to-consumer Website segment. The merchandise assortment is a mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts.
Receive News & Ratings for Francesca's Holdings Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Francesca's Holdings Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.