James Cropper PLC (CRPR) Insider Jim Aldridge Sells 600 Shares of Stock

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) insider Jim Aldridge sold 600 shares of James Cropper PLC stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($15.64), for a total transaction of £7,716 ($9,383.44).

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) opened at 1340.00 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 124.41 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,112.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 964.12. James Cropper PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 560.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,370.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

About James Cropper PLC

James Cropper PLC is engaged in the manufacture of specialist paper and advanced materials. The Company operates through four segments: James Cropper Paper Products, James Cropper 3D Products, Technical Fibre Products and Group Services. The James Cropper Paper Products segment consists of JC Specialty Papers, which relates to James Cropper Speciality Papers, a manufacturer of specialist paper and boards, and JC Converting, which relates to James Cropper Converting, a converter of paper.

