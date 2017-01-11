j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) Shares Sold by Emerald Acquisition Ltd.

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. cut its position in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,802 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in j2 Global were worth $13,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in j2 Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in j2 Global by 15.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 813,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,172,000 after buying an additional 111,400 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in j2 Global during the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of j2 Global by 12.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of j2 Global by 226.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter.

j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) opened at 84.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average is $69.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.01. j2 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $84.90.

j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. j2 Global had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business earned $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that j2 Global, Inc. will post $4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of j2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of j2 Global in a report on Monday, November 21st.

In other j2 Global news, insider Steve P. Dunn sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $217,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Scott Turicchi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,587,922.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

j2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc is a provider of services delivered through the Internet. The Company provides cloud services to businesses of all sizes, from individuals to enterprises. The Company operates in two segments: Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Company’s Digital Media business segment consists of the Web properties and business operations of Ziff Davis, Inc (Ziff Davis).

