J P Morgan Chase & Co Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for GoPro, Inc. (GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GoPro in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Vetr lowered GoPro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.96 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush set a $12.00 price target on GoPro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) opened at 9.02 on Wednesday. GoPro has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $17.68. The firm’s market cap is $1.27 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.25. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 31.23%. The firm earned $240.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GoPro will post ($1.50) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $46,409.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anthony John Bates sold 23,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $227,012.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 352,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,685,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,461,000 after buying an additional 358,470 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 60.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,170,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,272,000 after buying an additional 1,190,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in GoPro by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,653,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,259,000 after buying an additional 190,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in GoPro by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,557,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,661,000 after buying an additional 380,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in GoPro by 65.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,266,000 after buying an additional 668,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc produces mountable and wearable cameras (capture devices) and accessories. The Company’s products are sold globally through retailers, wholesale distributors and on its Website. It enables people to capture compelling, immersive photo and video content of themselves in their day to day life, as well as participating in their favorite activities.

