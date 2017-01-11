J P Morgan Chase & Co Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Glencore PLC (GLNCY)

J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GLNCY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Glencore PLC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Glencore PLC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale lowered Glencore PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Group upgraded Glencore PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Glencore PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) opened at 7.395 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $52.61 billion. Glencore PLC has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58.

