J P Morgan Chase & Co Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Coca Cola HBC AG (CCH)

J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued their overweight rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($23.11) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCH. Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG from GBX 2,000 ($24.32) to GBX 2,100 ($25.54) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup Inc. restated a buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Numis Securities Ltd restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,824 ($22.18) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Coca Cola HBC AG to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($19.46) to GBX 1,950 ($23.71) in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,642.67 ($19.98).

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) opened at 1783.00 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 6.51 billion. Coca Cola HBC AG has a 12-month low of GBX 1,250.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,889.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,688.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,667.36.

In other Coca Cola HBC AG news, insider Dimitris Lois acquired 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,672 ($20.33) per share, for a total transaction of £8,560.64 ($10,410.60).

About Coca Cola HBC AG

Coca-Cola HBC AG and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the production, sales and distribution of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages, under franchise from The Coca-Cola Company. The Company’s segments include Established markets, including Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Switzerland; Developing markets, including Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia, and Emerging markets, including Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine.

