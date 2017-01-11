J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Given Buy Rating at Bank of America Corporation

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Bank of America Corporation in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America Corporation’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.01% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on JPM. Compass Point initiated coverage on J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.34.
Shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) opened at 86.43 on Wednesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.07. The stock has a market cap of $309.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.54.
J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 22.92%. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $5.91 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.
In other J P Morgan Chase & Co news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $144,893.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark O’donovan sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $278,616.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at $414,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in J P Morgan Chase & Co during the fourth quarter worth $995,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $2,049,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co during the third quarter worth about $808,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 9.3% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 563,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,555,000 after buying an additional 48,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About J P Morgan Chase & Co
JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.
Receive News & Ratings for J P Morgan Chase & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J P Morgan Chase & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.