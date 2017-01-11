J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 750 ($9.12).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JDW. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc from GBX 790 ($9.61) to GBX 1,000 ($12.16) and gave the stock a ” overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Panmure Gordon reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.73) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Goodbody reissued a “sell” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 616 ($7.49) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Investec reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,044 ($12.70) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider John Hutson bought 4,827 shares of J D Wetherspoon plc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 917 ($11.15) per share, with a total value of £44,263.59 ($53,829.00). Also, insider Nigel Connor sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.01), for a total transaction of £21,768.35 ($26,472.52).

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) traded down 0.17% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 890.00. 150,319 shares of the company were exchanged. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 52-week low of GBX 589.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 993.50. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 989.40 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 850.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 852.49.

J D Wetherspoon plc Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company aims to provide customers with food and drinks. The Company operates a trading estate of approximately 926 pubs. The Company operates over 40 hotels and approximately 900 rooms. The Company’s hotels include George Hotel, the Shrewsbury Hotel and the Unicorn, Ripon.

