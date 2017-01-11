ITE Group plc (ITE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of ITE Group plc (LON:ITE) in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.82) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ITE. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.95) price target on shares of ITE Group plc in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. N+1 Singer upped their target price on ITE Group plc from GBX 137 ($1.67) to GBX 160 ($1.95) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.37) target price on shares of ITE Group plc in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 164.60 ($2.00).

ITE Group plc (LON:ITE) opened at 158.00 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is GBX 409.65 million. ITE Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 118.06 and a 12-month high of GBX 181.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 152.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 154.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from ITE Group plc’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%.

ITE Group plc Company Profile

ITE Group plc is engaged in the organization of international trade exhibitions and conferences. The Company’s geographical segments include Russia, Central Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Asia and Rest of the World. The Company specializes in producing exhibitions and conferences that advance business and economic development by connecting buyers and suppliers from around the world.

