Investec Reaffirms Sell Rating for Gocompare.Com Group Plc (GOCO)

Investec reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group Plc (LON:GOCO) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a GBX 57 ($0.69) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GOCO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.03) target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group Plc in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Gocompare.Com Group Plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 68 ($0.83) target price on the stock.

Gocompare.Com Group Plc (LON:GOCO) opened at 78.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.00 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.00. Gocompare.Com Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 56.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 80.95. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 327.24 million.

In other Gocompare.Com Group Plc news, insider Angela Seymour-Jackson bought 36,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £24,771.91 ($30,125.15). Also, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 84,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £53,966.08 ($65,628.21).

