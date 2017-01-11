Invesco PLC (IVZ) Shares Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco PLC (NYSE:IVZ) by 54.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco PLC were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Invesco PLC by 129.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,519,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,424,000 after buying an additional 2,551,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco PLC by 144.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 3,102,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,235,000 after buying an additional 1,833,447 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco PLC by 344.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,312,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,058,000 after buying an additional 1,792,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Invesco PLC by 42.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,967,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,882,000 after buying an additional 1,472,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco PLC by 48.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,833,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,879,000 after buying an additional 1,245,092 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco PLC (NYSE:IVZ) traded up 1.43% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361,445 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.86. Invesco PLC has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $33.34.

Invesco PLC (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Invesco PLC had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business earned $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Invesco PLC will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco PLC in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco PLC in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invesco PLC in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Invesco PLC in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on Invesco PLC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invesco PLC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Invesco PLC news, insider Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $4,156,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,919.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Taylor sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $4,386,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,038.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invesco PLC Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. (Invesco) is an independent global investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment capabilities and outcomes, which are delivered through a diverse set of investment vehicles, to help clients achieve their investment objectives. It operates in the investment management segment.

