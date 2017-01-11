Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (ISNPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (NASDAQ:ISNPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (NASDAQ:ISNPY) traded up 0.71% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,075 shares. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion and a PE ratio of 17.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. Intesa Sanpaolo Spa has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $19.51.

Intesa Sanpaolo Spa Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is a banking company. The Company conducts its operations through various segments, such as Banca dei Territori, which includes its traditional lending and deposit collecting activities in Italy and related financial services; Corporate and Investment Banking, which deals with corporate banking, investment banking and public finance in Italy and abroad; International Subsidiary Banks, which includes its commercial operations on international markets through subsidiary and associated banks primarily involved in retail banking operations; Private Banking, which provides private and high net worth individuals with specific products and services; Asset Management, which offers asset management solutions; Insurance, which includes the operations of Intesa Sanpaolo Vita S.p.A.

