Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (IPCI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. is engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of controlled-release and targeted pharmaceutical products. Its products include Effexor XR and Protonix. The Company offers products in different stages of development in therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, and GIT. Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. was formerly known as IntelliPharmaCeutics Ltd. and is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IPCI. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of Intellipharmaceutics International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Brean Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of Intellipharmaceutics International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intellipharmaceutics International in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Shares of Intellipharmaceutics International (NASDAQ:IPCI) traded down 0.73% on Friday, hitting $2.72. 26,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $78.78 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intellipharmaceutics International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Intellipharmaceutics International worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellipharmaceutics International Company Profile

IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc is a Canada-based pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and manufacture of controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs. Its Hypermatrix technology is a multidimensional controlled-release drug delivery platform that is applied to the development of a range of existing and new pharmaceuticals.

