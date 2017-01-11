Intel Corporation (INTC) Shares Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,093 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel Corporation were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Corporation by 7.5% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 41,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel Corporation by 12.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 661,825 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $21,708,000 after buying an additional 75,124 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel Corporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Intel Corporation by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 34,346 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in Intel Corporation by 8.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 211,890 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 16,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) traded up 0.88% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.86. 14,284,749 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $38.36.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The chip maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm earned $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Intel Corporation had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post $2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Vetr cut Intel Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.47 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.74.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 24,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $861,939.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 399,940 shares in the company, valued at $14,137,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 13,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $488,775.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,529.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intel Corporation

Intel Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of digital technology platforms. The Company’s segments include Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Software and Services (SSG) and All Other. CCG segment includes platforms designed for notebooks (including Ultrabook devices), 2 in 1 systems, desktops (including all-in-ones and personal computers (PCs)), tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components.

