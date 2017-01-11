Insider Selling: Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Insider Sells $1,183,259.16 in Stock

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) insider Dow R. Wilson sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $1,183,259.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,888,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) opened at 89.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.66. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $106.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.49 and its 200-day moving average is $92.12.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business earned $912 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post $4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on VAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,435,000 after buying an additional 106,535 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 8.7% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,903,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,451,000 after buying an additional 474,506 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,360,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,505,000 after buying an additional 97,886 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,397,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,396,000 after buying an additional 145,072 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,221,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,630,000 after buying an additional 38,106 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer of medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions. The Company is an also a supplier of X-ray imaging components. It operates through two segments: Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. The Oncology Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells and services hardware and software products for treating cancer with conventional radiation therapy and treatments, and brachytherapy, as well as informatics software for information management, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, practice management and decision-making support for cancer clinics, radiotherapy centers and medical oncology practices.

