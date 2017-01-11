Insider Selling: SMTC Corporation (SMTX) Insider Sells $49,350.00 in Stock

SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX) insider Sushil Dhiman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,970 shares in the company, valued at $317,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX) opened at 1.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.00. SMTC Corporation has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SMTC Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

About SMTC Corporation

SMTC Corporation (SMTC) is a provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS). The Company’s manufacturing services include product design and sustaining engineering services, printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), production, enclosure fabrication, systems integration and testing services, configuration to order, build to order and direct order fulfillment.

