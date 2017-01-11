Insider Selling: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $738,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,155,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,383,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $734,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $755,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $2,211,300.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $731,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $1,425,400.00.

On Friday, December 30th, Marc Benioff sold 12,500 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $857,750.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Marc Benioff sold 12,500 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $865,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Marc Benioff sold 12,500 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $874,000.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 12,500 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $872,625.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Marc Benioff sold 37,500 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $2,613,375.00.

Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) traded up 2.42% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.77. 7,591,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.85 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day moving average is $75.28. Salesforce.com Inc has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $84.48.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Salesforce.com had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company earned $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce.com Inc will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Rosenblatt Securities set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce.com from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company’s Customer Success Platform, including sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, community management, analytics, application development, Internet of Things (IoT) integration and its professional cloud services, provide the next-generation platform of enterprise applications and services.

