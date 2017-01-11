Insider Selling: Resonant Inc. (RESN) CEO Sells $19,863.22 in Stock

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) CEO Terry Lingren sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $19,863.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,414.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) opened at 4.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. Resonant Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The firm’s market cap is $57.23 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/insider-selling-resonant-inc-resn-ceo-sells-19863-22-in-stock/1147765.html.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc is a late-stage development company. The Company creates filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends for the mobile device industry. The RF front-end is the circuitry in a mobile device for analog signal processing and is located between the device’s antenna and its digital baseband.

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.