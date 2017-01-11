Insider Selling: Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) Insider Sells $52,839.00 in Stock

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) insider Anthony Tripodo sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $52,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 344,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,433.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anthony Tripodo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 28th, Anthony Tripodo sold 36,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $333,360.00.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) opened at 8.72 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $11.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. The company’s market cap is $1.05 billion.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 83.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $161.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 114.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 54,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 582.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,190,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after buying an additional 1,016,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,199,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after buying an additional 49,755 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,730,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

HLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy services company. The Company provides services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. The Company operates in three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics and Production Facilities.

