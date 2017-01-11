Insider Selling: Eversource Energy (ES) Insider Sells $6,624,000.00 in Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) insider Thomas J. May sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $6,624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas J. May also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Thomas J. May sold 40,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $2,191,600.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Thomas J. May sold 200,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $10,760,000.00.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) opened at 54.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.07. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $50.16 and a 1-year high of $60.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company earned $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post $2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays PLC cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup Inc. cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $62,821,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,233,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,208,000 after buying an additional 206,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 2,932,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,894,000 after buying an additional 19,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,242,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,299,000 after buying an additional 73,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, formerly Northeast Utilities, is a utility holding company engaged in the energy delivery business. The Company operates through three segments: electric distribution, electric transmission and natural gas distribution. The Company’s electric distribution segment consists of the distribution businesses, which are engaged in the distribution of electricity to retail customers in Connecticut, eastern Massachusetts, New Hampshire and western Massachusetts, and the regulated electric generation businesses.

