Insider Selling: Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL) Director Sells $468,372.66 in Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director Frances A. Skinner sold 2,226 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total value of $468,372.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,300.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) opened at 209.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.05. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.98 and a 1-year high of $217.68.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $6.00 per share. This is an increase from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous special dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc provides investment advisory and fund administration services. The Company’s subsidiaries include Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc (DHCM), Beacon Hill Fund Services, Inc (BHFS) and BHIL Distributors, Inc (BHIL). Its primary objective is to fulfill its fiduciary duty to clients.

