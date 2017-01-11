Insider Selling: American States Water Company (AWR) Director Sells $50,017.00 in Stock

American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $50,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,580.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) opened at 43.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.43. American States Water Company has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $47.24.

American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $123.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.14 million. American States Water Company had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American States Water Company will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in American States Water Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in American States Water Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in American States Water Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in American States Water Company by 3.9% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in American States Water Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water Company Company Profile

American States Water Company (AWR) is a holding company. The Company is the parent company of Golden State Water Company (GSWC) and American States Utility Services, Inc (ASUS), as well as various subsidiaries of ASUS. The Company’s segments include water, electric and contracted services. Within the segments, AWR has two principal business units, water and electric service utility operations, conducted through GSWC, and contracted services conducted through ASUS and its subsidiaries.

