Inmarsat Plc (ISAT) Given New GBX 740 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 910 ($11.07) to GBX 740 ($9.00) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ISAT. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,245 ($15.14) price objective on shares of Inmarsat Plc in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays PLC dropped their price target on Inmarsat Plc from GBX 840 ($10.22) to GBX 745 ($9.06) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.76) price target on shares of Inmarsat Plc in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($11.43) price target on shares of Inmarsat Plc in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Inmarsat Plc from GBX 1,000 ($12.16) to GBX 800 ($9.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 975.73 ($11.87).

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) opened at 755.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 3.40 billion. Inmarsat Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 663.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,131.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 733.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 753.69.

In related news, insider Simon Bax purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 715 ($8.70) per share, with a total value of £32,175 ($39,128.06). Also, insider Robert Kehler purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 753 ($9.16) per share, for a total transaction of £7,530 ($9,157.24).

Inmarsat Plc Company Profile

Inmarsat plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of global mobile satellite communications services. The Company’s segments include Maritime, Government, Enterprise, Aviation and Central Services. The Maritime segment focuses on commercial maritime services across the world. The Maritime segment includes the provision of broadband data and safety communications for all vessel sizes.

