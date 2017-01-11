Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $19,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,088,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,859,000 after buying an additional 593,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,831,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,793,000 after buying an additional 330,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,694,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,518,000 after buying an additional 127,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 25.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,447,000 after buying an additional 530,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,569,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,786,000 after buying an additional 44,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) opened at 124.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.65. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $84.57 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. Ingredion had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business earned $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post $7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated (Ingredion) is a global ingredients solutions provider. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of starches and sweeteners for a range of industries. Its operations are classified into four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

