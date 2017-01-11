Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ingredion from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered their target price on Ingredion from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 0.3% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 0.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Ingredion by 1.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) traded up 1.785% on Wednesday, reaching $126.295. The company had a trading volume of 223,111 shares. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $84.57 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.816 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.31 and its 200 day moving average is $129.65.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion will post $7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated (Ingredion) is a global ingredients solutions provider. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of starches and sweeteners for a range of industries. Its operations are classified into four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

