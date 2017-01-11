InfuSystem Holdings Inc (INFU) Short Interest Up 10.4% in December

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSE:INFU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,906 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 275,332 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 187,916 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

InfuSystem Holdings (NYSE:INFU) traded down 2.13% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 million and a P/E ratio of 32.86. InfuSystem Holdings has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54.

In related news, insider Eric K. Steen acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Meridian Ohc Partners, Lp acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

InfuSystem Holdings Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc is a provider of infusion pumps and related products and services for patients in the home, oncology clinics, ambulatory surgery centers and other sites of care. The Company delivers local, field-based customer support and also operates pump service and repair Centers of Excellence in Michigan, Kansas, California, Texas and Ontario, Canada.

