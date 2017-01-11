Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Infinera Corporation in a report issued on Tuesday. William Blair analyst D. Netis now expects that the brokerage will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $185.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.50 million. Infinera Corporation had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Infinera Corporation to Post Q4 2017 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (INFN)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/infinera-corporation-to-post-q4-2017-earnings-of-0-04-per-share-william-blair-forecasts-infn/1148453.html.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INFN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Infinera Corporation from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Infinera Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Infinera Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

Shares of Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) traded up 2.70% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.76. 1,228,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Infinera Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Infinera Corporation to Post Q4 2017 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (INFN)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/infinera-corporation-to-post-q4-2017-earnings-of-0-04-per-share-william-blair-forecasts-infn/1148453.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera Corporation by 19.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera Corporation by 5.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of Infinera Corporation by 114.9% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 380,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 203,270 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Infinera Corporation by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera Corporation during the third quarter worth about $801,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corporation Company Profile

Infinera Corporation is a provider of optical transport networking systems to service providers. The Company operates through optical transport networking systems segment. The Company serves Tier 1 and Tier 2 telecommunications service providers, Internet content providers, cable operators, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education institutions and government entities around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.