Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has C$51.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$50.00.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. RBC Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, CSFB raised shares of Imperial Oil Limited from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil Limited has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$46.25.
Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) opened at 45.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.01. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.59.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.
Imperial Oil Limited Company Profile
Imperial Oil Ltd is a Canada-based integrated oil company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for, and production and sale of, crude oil and natural gas. The Company’s operations are conducted in three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. Upstream operations include the exploration for, and production of, crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil and bitumen.
