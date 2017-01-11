Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has C$51.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$50.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. RBC Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, CSFB raised shares of Imperial Oil Limited from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil Limited has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$46.25.

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) opened at 45.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.01. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.59.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/imperial-oil-limited-imo-lowered-to-hold-at-td-securities/1147385.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Imperial Oil Limited Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd is a Canada-based integrated oil company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for, and production and sale of, crude oil and natural gas. The Company’s operations are conducted in three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. Upstream operations include the exploration for, and production of, crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil and bitumen.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.