Imagination Technologies Group plc (IMG) Price Target Increased to GBX 190 by Analysts at Barclays PLC

Imagination Technologies Group plc (LON:IMG) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays PLC from GBX 175 ($2.13) to GBX 190 ($2.31) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the communications company’s stock.

IMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.31) price target on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.01) price objective on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.19) price objective on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($2.98) price objective on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, FinnCap reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 202.14 ($2.46).

Imagination Technologies Group plc (LON:IMG) traded down 0.93% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 240.50. 586,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 240.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 225.41. The company’s market cap is GBX 670.03 million. Imagination Technologies Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 101.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 274.50.

About Imagination Technologies Group plc

Imagination Technologies Group PLC is a global technology company engaged in intellectual property (IP) licensing activities. The Company is involved in the creation and licensing of semiconductor processor IP for graphics, video and vision processing, general purpose and embedded processing (central processing unit and microcontroller), and multi-standard communications to enable connectivity.

