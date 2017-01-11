IDEX Corporation (IEX) Stake Held by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management continued to hold its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,950 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in IDEX Corporation were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation by 60.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation by 95.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation by 7.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation by 66.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) traded up 0.43% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.86. The stock had a trading volume of 54,652 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.18. IDEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.20 and a 52 week high of $95.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.38 and its 200 day moving average is $90.10.

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $530.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.29 million. IDEX Corporation had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post $3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. IDEX Corporation’s payout ratio is 37.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded IDEX Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of IDEX Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 15th. RBC Capital Markets cut IDEX Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEX Corporation from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IDEX Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $302,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.83, for a total value of $556,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,123.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation Company Profile

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP).

