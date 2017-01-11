Iberia Capital Begins Coverage on Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

Iberia Capital began coverage on shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

RIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vetr raised Transocean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.82 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank raised Transocean from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group set a $9.00 target price on Transocean and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Capital One Financial Corporation raised Transocean from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.41.

Shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) traded up 2.9445% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.5858. The stock had a trading volume of 3,702,662 shares. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.9275 and a beta of 1.99. Transocean has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/iberia-capital-begins-coverage-on-transocean-ltd-rig/1147980.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter valued at $415,000. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 15.7% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 75,797 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Transocean by 11.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 660,469 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 67,896 shares during the period. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Transocean by 5.4% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 38,172 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter valued at $4,498,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews primarily on a day rate basis to drill oil and gas wells. The Company operates through the contract drilling services segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.