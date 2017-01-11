IAC/InterActive (IAC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in IAC/InterActive (NYSE:IAC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in IAC/InterActive were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAC. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActive during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,777,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in IAC/InterActive during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,187,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActive during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,075,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in IAC/InterActive during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,704,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActive by 776.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,937,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,035,000 after buying an additional 1,716,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAC/InterActive (NYSE:IAC) traded up 0.73% on Wednesday, reaching $70.42. 216,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. IAC/InterActive has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $70.77. The company’s market cap is $5.58 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.04.

IAC/InterActive (NYSE:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $764.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.62 million. IAC/InterActive’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActive will post $2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Benchmark Co. raised their price target on IAC/InterActive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays PLC set a $70.00 price target on IAC/InterActive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of IAC/InterActive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on IAC/InterActive in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

IAC/InterActive Company Profile

