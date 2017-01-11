Hutchens Investment Management Inc Acquires 9,950 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Hutchens Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 2.7% of Hutchens Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hutchens Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 879.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,240,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,330,000 after buying an additional 10,990,229 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,028,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,632,368,000 after buying an additional 6,247,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,714,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,680,000 after buying an additional 2,987,795 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 76.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,742,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,099,000 after buying an additional 2,931,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 114.4% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,418,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,448,000 after buying an additional 2,891,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) traded down 0.009% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.615. 16,933,590 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $274.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.552 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average is $49.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $43.55 and a one year high of $58.02.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/hutchens-investment-management-inc-acquires-9950-shares-of-wells-fargo-company-wfc/1148461.html.

Several research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Vetr lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.19 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.59.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.