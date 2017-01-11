Hudson's Bay Co (HBC) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Hudson's Bay Co (TSE:HBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have C$13.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$26.00.

HBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Hudson's Bay Co in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Hudson's Bay Co from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen and Company cut their price objective on shares of Hudson's Bay Co from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Hudson's Bay Co in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hudson's Bay Co from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson's Bay Co presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.86.

Shares of Hudson's Bay Co (TSE:HBC) traded down 7.68% on Tuesday, hitting $9.38. 1,929,448 shares of the company traded hands. Hudson's Bay Co has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.71 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96.

In other news, insider David Schwartz bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,720.00.

About Hudson's Bay Co

Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) is a Canada-based department store retailer. The Company is an operator and a consolidator, as well as a real estate developer. The Company’s retail portfolio includes approximately 10 banners, in formats ranging from luxury to better department stores to off price fashion shopping destinations, with over 460 stores.

