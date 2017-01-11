HSBC Downgrades NEXT (NXGPF) to Reduce

HSBC downgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Thursday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NXGPF. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Beaufort Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NEXT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NEXT has an average rating of Hold.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) opened at 51.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.27. NEXT has a 52 week low of $51.65 and a 52 week high of $101.10.

