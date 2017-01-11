HOSTESS BRANDS (TWNK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

HOSTESS BRANDS (NASDAQ:TWNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Separately, SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on HOSTESS BRANDS in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of HOSTESS BRANDS (NASDAQ:TWNK) traded up 0.29% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 100,947 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. The company’s market capitalization is $1368.20 billion. HOSTESS BRANDS has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $14.28.

In other news, insider C. Dean Metropoulos sold 661,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $8,529,313.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gores Sponsor Llc sold 3,165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $41,081,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

